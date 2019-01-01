Minimum wage increasing in Vermont and Maine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Minimum wage workers in Vermont and Maine are getting raises along with the new year.

In Vermont the minimum wage increased Tuesday from $10.50 per hour to $10.78. The Vermont wage is indexed to inflation. The minimum wage for tipped employees increased to $5.39 from $5.25.

In Maine, the minimum wage increased to $11 from $10, while the minimum wage for tipped employees increased to $5.50 from $5.

Across the country 20 states and nearly two-dozen cities increased the minimum wage.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25, which was last raised in 2009.