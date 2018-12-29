Milwaukee car crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a two-car crash in Milwaukee has left one woman dead and five other people injured.

WISN-TV reports that the driver of an Infiniti lost control early Saturday morning, crossing the center line and sliding into the path of an oncoming Jeep.

The Infiniti's driver, a 25-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities say an adult woman riding in the car died at the scene.

Police say the Jeep's occupants, three men and a woman between the ages of 21 and 25, are being treated at a local hospital. Fire officials say icy conditions could have played a role in the crash.

