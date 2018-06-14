Millport Avenue resident arrested after domestic dispute

NEW CANAAN — A Millport Avenue resident was arrested Tuesday evening after a domestic dispute.

Tyler J. Moroch, 23, was arrested after police received a report of a domestic dispute between two residents at that address. After an investigation, Moroch was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moroch was held in lieu of $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on Wednesday.

Because it was a domestic violence incident, police would not release any further details.

