Millport Avenue resident arrested after domestic dispute
Published 4:04 pm, Thursday, June 14, 2018
NEW CANAAN — A Millport Avenue resident was arrested Tuesday evening after a domestic dispute.
Tyler J. Moroch, 23, was arrested after police received a report of a domestic dispute between two residents at that address. After an investigation, Moroch was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moroch was held in lieu of $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on Wednesday.
Because it was a domestic violence incident, police would not release any further details.
