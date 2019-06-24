Military veteran is first to challenge Shaheen for Senate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A Republican military veteran is hoping to oust Democrat Jeanne Shaheen from her U.S. Senate seat.

Retired Brig. General Don Bolduc announced his Senate campaign Monday with an event in Concord, New Hampshire, and a campaign video.

It emphasizes his military service in the Middle East, which his campaign said includes "10 tours of duty in Afghanistan."

The 57-year-old Bolduc served in the Army for 36 years, according to a campaign biography, and is a decorated military veteran.

New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek says two other Republicans are also considering challenging Shaheen, including former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O'Brien.