Milan to showcase da Vinci to mark 500 years since his death

Visitors attend the press presentation of the 'Secrets of the Codex Atlanticus. Leonardo at the Ambrosiana" exhibition, at the Ambrosiana Library in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The Leonardo year at the Ambrosiana opens on 18 December 2018 with an exhibition in two parts, each lasting three months, which will present a total of 46 sheets, chosen from among the most famous and important of the Codex Atlanticus, the true Leonardo treasure at the Ambrosiana, retracing the career of the artist almost from beginning to end, from his early years in Florentine until his last years in France in the service of Francis I. The first part of the exhibition from 18 December 2018 to March 17, 2019, opens with Leonardo's drawings specifically related to the city of Milan.

MILAN (AP) — The Ambrosian Library in Milan is planning a series of exhibitions to commemorate the 500-year anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death, including the display of the most important pages of the Renaissance genius' Atlantic Codex.

The library, which has preserved the Codex since 1637, announced Tuesday that it will exhibit 46 of its most famous drawings, which encompass the artist's career from his Florentine youth to his later years in France.

The 1,119-page Atlantic Codex is an encyclopedia of technical knowledge from the Renaissance, representing Leonardo's own inventions but his representations of technology as it existed.

The commemoration will run from Dec. 18-Sept. 15, and will be broken up into three sections, the first focused on Milan, the second on civil engineering studies and the last on Leonardo's French period.