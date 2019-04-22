Migration fuels New Hampshire population growth for 2nd year

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's population continues to grow thanks largely to people moving in from other states.

The latest U.S. Census estimates show the state's population grew by 6,700 between July of 2017 and July of 2018 to reach a total of 1,356,000. With a similar increase the previous year, the gain over the last two years was 50 percent greater than the increase between 2014 and 2016.

Ken Johnson at the University of New Hampshire's Carsey School of Public Policy says that's still modest compared to the population growth in the 1970s and 1980s, but it is a striking change from earlier in the decade when more people left New Hampshire for other states than moved in.

Births only minimally exceed deaths, in part due to population aging and drug overdose deaths.