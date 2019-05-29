Michigan wants more 'mobility' technology at 2020 auto show

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials have issued a "mobility challenge" designed to attract new automotive technology for display and use during the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The $5 million initiative was announced Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.

Whitmer says Michigan must keep an eye on building "smart infrastructure" because the "future is nearer than we think."

The idea is to showcase Michigan's autonomous vehicle technology at the auto show, not only at the Cobo Center but by providing innovative transportation options for travel between the show and the airport, hotels and restaurants. A request for proposals was released Wednesday.

State officials expect some companies responding will seek incentives while others will not.