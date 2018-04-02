Michigan opens up attendance for title game watch party

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has opened up its watch party for the NCAA championship game to the general public.

The university initially limited attendance for Monday night's event at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor to university students and men's basketball season ticket holders.

The school's athletic department later said that a limited number of tickets were being offered to the public after students and season ticket holders got first priority. The event was scheduled to take place as the Wolverines play Villanova in San Antonio.

Those interested in attending must register online and tickets were subject to availability.