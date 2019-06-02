Michigan expands young drivers' notification program

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A program that notifies Michigan parents when their young drivers are pulled over is expanding across the state.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that Livingston and Mason counties were chosen more than a year ago to try the electronic program for drivers 21 and under. Other Michigan sheriffs will be able to sign up this month for Sheriffs Telling Our Parents and Promoting Educated Drivers, also known as STOPPED.

Parents can register any vehicle that will be operated by their child on the Michigan Sheriffs' Association website. Deputies will notify the parents by text message or email immediately after their child is involved in a traffic stop.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI-FM that the program aims to build accountability between young drivers and their parents.

