Michigan coal plant to be redeveloped into clean-power site

In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 photo, Andy Thomas, left, directs Ben Thomas as they unload electrical equipment for Independent Barley & Malt on the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in Litchfield, Mich. (Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) less In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 photo, Andy Thomas, left, directs Ben Thomas as they unload electrical equipment for Independent Barley & Malt on the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating ... more Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP

In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 photo, Michael Cooper, Independent Barley & Malt CEO, poses for a photo on the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in Litchfield, Mich. (Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) less In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 photo, Michael Cooper, Independent Barley & Malt CEO, poses for a photo on the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in Litchfield, Mich. (Nikos ... more Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP

In this Friday, Ot. 12, 2018 photo, Andy Thomas, left, and Ken Flint unload electrical equipment for Independent Barley & Malt on the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in Litchfield, Mich. (Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) less In this Friday, Ot. 12, 2018 photo, Andy Thomas, left, and Ken Flint unload electrical equipment for Independent Barley & Malt on the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in ... more Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP

In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo, a map is displayed showing the plans for the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in Litchfield, Mich. (Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo, a map is displayed showing the plans for the 44-acre site of Michigan Hub, Inc. clean power-generating facility, in Litchfield, Mich. (Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP





Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Michigan coal plant to be redeveloped into clean-power site 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LITCHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan company is turning a former coal-fired power plant into a clean energy facility.

Michigan Hub, Inc. recently broke ground on the $100 million project at the Endicott Generating Plant in Litchfield. The 44-acre energy park will provide up to 168 megawatts of power to tenants, adjacent industrial facilities and local municipalities, the company said.

"Michigan Hub will craft the future with local power, supplying our tenants and customers with clean, locally-sourced electricity, steam, and chilled water at a price that will reduce their production and utility costs and increase their competitive positions," said Michigan Hub CEO Glenn Foy.

Michigan Hub plans to have 15 tenants at the site.

"We believe in a true 'hub' of forward-looking businesses that demand low-cost energy that is locally produced and reduces their carbon footprint and costs," Foy said.

Independent Barley & Malt, Inc. has been confirmed as the first tenant, according to a press release.

Independent produces malted barley and other grains for brewers and distillers. The company produces 50,000 tons of malted grains annually, according to the press release.

"Our initial interest in locating our plant in Litchfield was because of Michigan Hub's vision for the site," said Independent CEO Michael Cooper. "The synergies were immediately clear — the opportunity to access lower cost energy at an industrial site located in a thriving rural community were critical to our site selection."

The project could create up to 75 full-time jobs and is scheduled to be completed between 2020 and 2021, officials said.