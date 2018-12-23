Michigan bowling team pays donations forward after fire

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school that received more than 200 bowling ball donations after losing some equipment in a bowling alley fire plans to share the generosity.

The Monroe News reports that members of the Monroe High School's boys and girls bowling teams lost equipment when Nortel Lanes burned to the ground Dec. 5.

The Monroe Trojans reached out to the bowling community on social media for equipment donations. Coaches Eric Pillette and Mike Meagher estimate the school has received more than 200 bowling balls, up to 40 pairs of shoes and around 50 bags.

The teams have shared the donations with programs at other schools, as well as other groups that lost equipment in the fire.

The Monroe Fire Department couldn't determine the exact cause and origin of the fire.

___

Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com