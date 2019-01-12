Michigan agency issues recall for medical marijuana products

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan agency has issued a recall notice for several medical marijuana products that officials say failed laboratory testing.

The products were sold Dec. 27-30 at HG Lansing on East Oakland Avenue in the city of Lansing.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the recall targets particular batches of Citrix, Gelato, Green Crack and Oreoz.

They failed tests for contaminants such as E. coli, salmonella and chemical residues.

The notice says patients or caregivers who have the affected products should return them to Compassionate Care by Design for proper disposal.

Compassionate Care by Design is required to notify patients or caregivers who bought the recalled products.