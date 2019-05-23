Michael Jackson's estate and former manager settle lawsuit

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between a former manager of Michael Jackson and his estate.

The settlement announced Thursday with Tohme Tohme (TOH'-mae TOH'-mae) ends one of the last remaining legal fights involving Jackson's estate and comes just short of the 10th anniversary of the pop superstar's death.

The deal came after five days of the trial had already been held. Terms of the agreement were not released.

Tohme had initially sought nearly $20 million in commissions from the Jackson estate when he first filed the lawsuit in 2012.

"The estate acknowledges his efforts on Michael's behalf," a joint statement released Thursday said.

Before trial began, a judge threw out part of the lawsuit in which Tohme sought part of the profits of the concert film "This is It," which was released after Jackson's death.