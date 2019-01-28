Mexico: 10 dead in community police clash in Guerrero state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say 10 people have been killed and two more wounded in a clash between two apparent groups of civilian community police in the southern state of Guerrero.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that the shootings took place Sunday on a highway to the town of Paraiso de Tepila, in Chilapa municipality.

State police responded with military backup and found two trucks riddled with bullets and 10 bodies. Rifles and shotguns were recovered from the scene.

Local residents reported that two wounded people had left on their own means to get medical attention. Their condition was not known.

Authorities released photos showing bodies lying in the road and on its side.

There was no immediate speculation as to what may have precipitated the shootout.