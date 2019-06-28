Mental health project a go after survey requested tribe

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A proposal for a behavioral health campus in Lawrence will proceed, after a survey of the site requested by the Delaware Tribe found no archaeological or human remains.

The tribe asked for the survey earlier this year to ensure no historical tribal artifacts or burial sites remained on the land where tribal members once lived.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the Kansas Historical Society completed the survey on the 1-acre site this spring. Surveyors found no significant cultural resources.

Brice Obermeyer, director of the tribe's Historic Preservation Office, says if the survey didn't find any artifacts, the tribe supports the new Douglas County behavioral health campus.

The project would include a 10-unit housing complex located near a mental health crisis center and a supportive group home.

