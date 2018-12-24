Mental health awareness campaign expands to police

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police officers have a new resource for helping citizens in need of mental health and substance misuse services.

State Police barracks throughout the state as well as police departments in several communities have been given resource cards that direct people to appropriate services. Called "REACT" cards, they are part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock's campaign to reduce stigma and create awareness around mental health. REACT is an acronym to Recognize the signs, Express concern, Act now and talk to someone you trust, Care enough to follow through and follow up, and Text "signs" to 741-741.

The campaign originally focused on schools. Along with Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Police Association, Dartmouth-Hitchcock is now expanding the campaign to police.