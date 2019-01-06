Mennonites aid tornado rebuilding in eastern Mississippi

An Amish volunteer clears out sheetrock Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, while his colleagues, unseen, work on Meridian, Miss., homes, damaged by the April 2018 tornado. These volunteers, joined local volunteers and members of The Mennonite Disaster Service, a service group that travels the country providing disaster relief in making repairs and rebuilding tornado damaged homes in Lauderdale County. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP) less An Amish volunteer clears out sheetrock Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, while his colleagues, unseen, work on Meridian, Miss., homes, damaged by the April 2018 tornado. These volunteers, joined local volunteers and ... more Photo: Paula Merritt, AP Photo: Paula Merritt, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Mennonites aid tornado rebuilding in eastern Mississippi 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Mennonite volunteers are helping rebuild homes in a Mississippi community damaged in a 2018 tornado.

The Meridian Star reports that Mennonite Disaster Service arrived last week.

Disaster recovery committee member Kim Waters says some residents still haven't returned to their homes or are living in houses with damage such as leaky roofs. She says older people with fixed incomes have had trouble affording repairs.

The volunteers are from Indiana and came to volunteer using their own vacation and holiday time.

The tornado, with top winds estimated at 115 mph (185 kph), damaged as many as 200 homes and business overall when it hit Meridian and Lauderdale County.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com