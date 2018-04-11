Members named to Moynihan’s Technology Advisory Committee

NEW CANAAN — Members have been named to the nascent Technology Advisory Committee that will replace the now-dormant Utilities Commission in forming the town’s boards and councils on technological strategies.

First Selectman Kevin Moynihan named Mike Abbott, Randy Dalia, Annamari Mikkola, Jeff Platt and Paul Pureka to serve on the committee, which was approved unanimously, 2-0 (Selectman Nick Williams was not present at the meeting.

Selectman Kit Devereaux asked Moynihan to whom the committee will be reporting.

“I think all selectman’s advisory committees report to the selectman,” said Moynihan.

“To the selectmen, or to the first selectman,” Devereaux pushed.

“I’m not sure there’s a distinction, everything that comes to me, I virtually keep you informed about,” Moynihan returned.

According to Moynihan, the committee members will have no terms, though he said he imagines the committee would last for only a few years before dissolving.

“They also to some extent advise our department heads in our departments, because they will work in conjunction with them, looking for opportunities to recommend new technologies,” Moynihan said.

The formation of the advisory committee comes after Moynihan recently stated that the Town Council-appointed Utilities Committee didn’t “serve a purpose.” In recent meetings, Devereaux and Moynihan have disagreed about the future role of the Utilities Committee and the formation of the new advisory committee After three resignations, the Utilities Committee is now dormant.

Moynihand said that an organizational meeting for the Technology Advisory Committee would be forthcoming and that all meetings would be posted on the town site.

justin.papp@scni.com; @justinjpapp1; 203-842-2586