Melania Trump to help present State Department courage award

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will help present international courage awards to a group of women for the third straight year.

The White House says the first lady will participate in the 2019 International Women of Courage Celebration on March 7 at the State Department.

She helped present the awards in 2017 and 2018.

In a statement Friday, Mrs. Trump says she's proud to be first lady of a country "where our democracy not only allows, but empowers, the ability to defend and promote all of our rights." She adds that the women being recognized next week are "beacons of hope for many around the world."

The International Women of Courage award has been given to more than 120 women from more than 65 countries since its inception in 2007.