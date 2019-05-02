Melania Trump to celebrate 1st year of 'Be Best' initiative

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump will celebrate the anniversary of her "Be Best" children's initiative at the White House next week.

The first lady's office says Tuesday's event will include a speaker to represent each of the program's three pillars: child well-being, social media use and drug abuse. Mrs. Trump says in a statement that she's looking forward to the celebration and plans to expand "Be Best" in the coming year.

Students, medical professionals, technology companies, Trump administration officials and others will be among those attending the event.

The first lady has visited hospitals and schools across the U.S. and around the world to promote "Be Best" and its goals in the past year.

She announced the initiative at a White House Rose Garden event in May 2018.