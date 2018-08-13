Mega video canopy in downtown Las Vegas to be renovated

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mega video canopy in downtown Las Vegas will undergo a $32 million renovation.

The Fremont Street Experience entertainment district on Monday announced the renovation is scheduled to begin in February.

The canopy spans five city blocks above Fremont Street.

The changes are expected to quadruple the canopy's resolution. A new feature will also allow visitors to use an app to write personalized messages that will appear on the canopy, as well as to vote for the next song or video to be played.

The upgraded canopy will be unveiled on New Year's Eve 2019.

Fremont Street Experience President and CEO Patrick Hughes says 23 million people visit the entertainment district every year.