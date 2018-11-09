-
Actress Meg Ryan, left, talks with performer John Mellencamp during the second half of an 2011 college basketball game between Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Mellencamp and Ryan are getting married. >>Here are the celebrities with the most marriages... less
Photo: Darron Cummings, AP
Actress Meg Ryan, left, talks with performer John Mellencamp during the second half of an 2011 college basketball game between Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Mellencamp and Ryan are getting ... more
-
Zsa Zsa Gabor was married nine times.
Zsa Zsa Gabor was married nine times.
Photo: Curt Wilcott, AP
-
Elizabeth Taylor was married eight times.
Elizabeth Taylor was married eight times.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian
-
Mickey Rooney has had eight wives. He once famously said, "Always get married in the morning. That way, if it doesn't work out, you haven't wasted a whole day."
Mickey Rooney has had eight wives. He once famously said, "Always get married in the morning. That way, if it doesn't work out, you haven't wasted a whole day."
Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images
-
Jerry Lee Lewis has been married seven times. His most famous marriage was his third in which he married his 13-year-old cousin.
Jerry Lee Lewis has been married seven times. His most famous marriage was his third in which he married his 13-year-old cousin.
Photo: Henny Ray Abrams
-
Billy Bob Thornton has been married and divorced five times. He has since said that marriage "doesn't work for him."
Billy Bob Thornton has been married and divorced five times. He has since said that marriage "doesn't work for him."
Photo: Jack Plunkett, AP
-
Tom Cruise just completed his third divorce. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Tom Cruise just completed his third divorce. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Third time wasn't the charm for Pamela Anderson either.
Third time wasn't the charm for Pamela Anderson either.
Photo: Moises Castillo
-
Like the others, Charlie Sheen didn't have a lucky number three marriage.
Like the others, Charlie Sheen didn't have a lucky number three marriage.
Photo: Todd Williamson
-
Jennifer Lopez is another member of the three divorces club.
Jennifer Lopez is another member of the three divorces club.
Photo: Kevin Winter
-
Rod Stewart's technically been married three times, but he's had multiple relationships.
Rod Stewart's technically been married three times, but he's had multiple relationships.
Photo: DAN STEINBERG
-
Paul McCartney is on his third marriage.
Paul McCartney is on his third marriage.
Photo: Chris Pizzello, Associated Press
-
Kelsey Grammer is on marriage number four.
Kelsey Grammer is on marriage number four.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
-
Melanie Griffith has been married four times, but that number includes Don Johnson twice.
Melanie Griffith has been married four times, but that number includes Don Johnson twice.
Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images
-
Rush Limbaugh has been married four times. (AP Photo)
Rush Limbaugh has been married four times. (AP Photo)
-
Geraldo Rivera has five ex-wives.
Geraldo Rivera has five ex-wives.
Photo: AP
-
George Foreman has five marriages.
George Foreman has five marriages.
Photo: Robert Seale, Houston Chronicle
-
Joan Collins is in the five marriages club too.
Joan Collins is in the five marriages club too.
Photo: Matt Sayles, AP
-
Even Martin Scorsese has five marriages.
Even Martin Scorsese has five marriages.
-
Larry King has been married eight times to seven women.
Larry King has been married eight times to seven women.
Photo: Lee Jin-man, Associated Press
-
Former model Janice Dickinson has had three marriages.
Former model Janice Dickinson has had three marriages.
Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images
-
Shannon Doherty's on her third marriage.
Shannon Doherty's on her third marriage.
-
Christie Brinkley has four marriages.
Christie Brinkley has four marriages.
Photo: Evan Agostini, Chron.com
-
Geena Davis has four marriages, too.
Geena Davis has four marriages, too.
Photo: DAMIAN DOVARGANES, AP
-
Liza Minnelli has been divorced four times.
Liza Minnelli has been divorced four times.
Photo: Jeff Christensen, STF
Photo: Darron Cummings, AP
Actress Meg Ryan, left, talks with performer John Mellencamp during the second half of an 2011 college basketball game between Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Mellencamp and Ryan are getting married. >>Here are the celebrities with the most marriages... less
Photo: Darron Cummings, AP
Actress Meg Ryan, left, talks with performer John Mellencamp during the second half of an 2011 college basketball game between Indiana and Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Mellencamp and Ryan are getting ... more
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here's a little ditty 'bout John and Meg.
Singer John Mellencamp and actress Meg Ryan are getting married.
The 56-year-old announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician on Instagram . "ENGAGED!" is what she wrote. The post included a drawing of what appears to be the two holding hands. He's also holding a guitar.
They've been dating on and off since 2010.
Ryan was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid, while Mellencamp has been married three times.
No date was announced.