Mead Park Brick Barn demolition delayed yet again

Mead Park Brick Barn garage on Richmond Hill Road.

NEW CANAAN — The Mead Park Brick Barn stands to see another day, maybe another two weeks and possibly years. At least, not until the demolition contract gets a signature from the Board of Selectmen.

In a rare occurrence, the Board of Selectmen did not take action on approving the demolition contract slated to take down the brick barn, whose 90-day demolition delay imposed by the Historical Review Committee concluded this week.

The action, supposedly, might get pushed to the Nov. 6 selectmen meeting where it, again, could be undecided.

First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, who has emphasized his position on bringing down the brick building, was overridden by fellow Republican Selectman Nick Williams and Democratic Selectman Kit Devereaux when neither made a motion to vote on the item or schedule it for the Nov. 6 meeting.

The topic of the Mead Park Brick Barn brought about 25 residents to the 8:30 a.m. meeting Tuesday. Many aligned themselves with the New Canaan Preservation Alliance, a local group that has pitched a plan to town officials to maintain the brick building.

Charlie Robinson from the Alliance and other preservationists argued that the demolition contract is called off. When asked about what the specific use of the building would be, Robinson explained it would be to host the Alliance or other organizations.

“Nothing has changed with reliable state funding sources,” Robinson said. “Use will be office space for the Preservation Alliance and subletting to 501(c) organizations — it will be low impact and with great sensitivity for the neighborhood.”

From the beginning, the swing vote was going to fall unto Williams; Devereaux had expressed her desire to give the Alliance an opportunity. Williams inquired about when funding from the state would come in to which Robinson replied that it would take, at most, three months.

A total of 11 speakers voiced their concerns on the barn.

Some residents were in opposition to the plan, arguing that the town was already preserving over 50 buildings per a Town Building Evaluation report and that town bodies had already approved funding for the demolition.

“This building doesn’t rise to the level of architectural significance,” Laszlo Papp, a Planning and Zoning commissioner, said. “If you approve this, you’re going to create a very dangerous precedent for private-public partnerships and promises will be accepted rather than money put on the table.”

The back and forth on the demolition goes back to May when the town council — where Moynihan had to cast a rare tie-breaking vote — approved funding for the demolition. The Historical Review Committee ina 3-2 vote, granted a 90-day demolition delay that expired this week.

The Preservation Alliance presented its plan to uphold and maintain the barn in September to the town council in what also resulted to be a contentious debate.

The organization’s plan for the barn was detailed in a four-year phase that included restoration of the exterior and interior and a $350,000 hard cost budget funded by the Alliance in tandem with the state’s Historic Restoration Fund.

“This (effort) is preservation for the sake of preservation, the building has no worthwhile use,” Moynihan said. “I’m very concerned that we can nullify the actions of our funding bodies.”

