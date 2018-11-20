Mayors' group lays out 2019 priorities in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Scores of mayors from across New York state are proposing a new initiative that they say will help them address the issues they'll face in 2019.

The New York State Conference of Mayors gathering in Albany Monday brought together more than 80 city and village officials, including 50 mayors. They some of the top issues they'll face in 2019 include infrastructure spending and tax structure.

The organization says its priorities for the upcoming legislative session in Albany include a new $100 million municipal investment initiative that would provide need-based funding to cities, villages and towns.

The mayors say in addition to maintaining highways, municipalities also have to deal with aging water and sewer infrastructure. The group supports the collection of taxes on sales by online retailers with a substantial economic presence in the state.