May faces more Brexit woes after UK minister quits

Prime Minister Theresa May gives evidence before the Liaison Committee on matters relating to Brexit at Portcullis House in London, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney says most British businesses aren't ready for a no-deal departure from the European Union as lawmakers from all parties are criticising the agreement Prime Minister May negotiated with the EU, increasing the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. (PA via AP) less Prime Minister Theresa May gives evidence before the Liaison Committee on matters relating to Brexit at Portcullis House in London, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney says ... more Photo: PA, AP Photo: PA, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close May faces more Brexit woes after UK minister quits 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The latest minister to quit British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of Brexit says the prime minister's divorce deal with the bloc would leave Britain outnumbered and outmaneuvered in future negotiations.

Ex-Universities and Science Minister Sam Gyimah likens the agreement to a soccer match where the opposing team is the both referee and rule-maker.

The agreement endorsed by EU leaders last weekend includes the legally binding terms of the U.K.'s departure and an ambitious but vague declaration on future relations.

Gyimah said Saturday that the agreement was "a deal in name only. We've got a wish-list of aspirations that we intend to negotiate with the EU (after) we've lost our voice, our veto and our vote."

Britain's Parliament is due to vote on the accord Dec. 11.