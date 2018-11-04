Maui considers how to repair coastal road hit by storm

NAPILI, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County is considering long-term fixes for a section of a west Maui coastal road that's in danger of collapsing if another major storm hits.

The Maui News reports a 30-foot (9-meter) section of Lower Honoapiilani Road near Kaopala Bay needs to be protected.

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Olivia warped and undermined the road in September, though it's since reopened after cleaning and repaving.

The road serves several subdivisions and an hourly bus service connecting Napili and Kahana. Critical water and sewer lines run underneath.

Engineer Kristi Ono told residents during a recent meeting that damage to the sewer line would be a disaster.

Some of the alternatives the county presented to residents included a cement-rubble-masonry seawall, a rock revetment, managed retreat from the coast or do nothing.