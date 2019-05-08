Mattiello has reservations about 2nd Amendment sanctuaries

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — The speaker of Rhode Island's House of Representatives is expressing reservations about communities in the state declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Burrillville and Hopkinton have passed resolutions saying they won't enforce new laws they feel infringe on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Other towns are considering similar measures in response to proposals for stricter gun control laws.

Speaker Nicholas Mattiello is generally pro-gun rights. But the Cranston Democrat told WPRO-AM on Wednesday he prefers there be "no sanctuary cities for anything and that everybody follows every law."

He says to "unilaterally choose to ignore laws ... is very inappropriate."

He understands where supporters of the Second Amendment sanctuary issue are coming from, but says if they don't agree with a law they should work to change it.

___

