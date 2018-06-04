Massachusetts hospitals provided $601M in community benefits

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts hospitals provided $601 million in community benefits to local residents — including free or discounted care — during the 2017 fiscal year.

That's according to a report published Monday by state Attorney General Maura Healey.

The report said 58 hospitals filed community benefits reports for the fiscal year that ended June, 2017.

Healey, a Democrat, said the benefits help support programs that address "unmet health needs and substance use and pay for free and discounted medical care."

Forty-eight were nonprofit acute care hospitals that reported a total of $559 million in community benefit spending — $242 million of which went to free or discounted care provided directly to patients.

Ten for-profit hospitals reported more than $42 million in community benefits, $24 million in free or discounted care for patients.