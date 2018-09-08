Massachusetts continues to bring in revenues at healthy clip

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is continuing to bring in tax revenue at a healthy clip.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue says preliminary collections for August totaled more than $1.84 billion.

That's $131 million or 7.6 percent more than the actual collections in August 2017, and $46 million or 2.6 percent more than the official predictions for the month.

Revenue Commissioner Christopher Harding said the gain in August collections reflects increases in major tax types, including withholding and non-withholding income tax, sales and use tax, corporate and business tax, and estate tax.

August is one of the smaller months for revenue collection, because neither individual nor business taxpayers make significant estimated payments during the month — meaning it shouldn't be used to predict any meaningful trend for the full fiscal year.