Massachusetts Gov. Baker faults Trump on citizenship comment

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing back against President Donald Trump's statement that he wants to order an end to the constitutional right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens.

A spokesman for the Republican governor said Tuesday that Baker "strongly disagrees with any plan to change birthright citizenship and he believes the Constitution firmly protects this right."

An executive order declaring children born in the U.S. to those living here illegally aren't citizens would spark an uphill legal battle. Most scholars think Trump can't implement such a change unilaterally.

Baker has frequently broken with Trump on policy. Baker said he opted not to vote for any candidate for president in 2016 rather than back Trump.

Baker is seeking a second term in next week's election.