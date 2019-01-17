Maryland governor's inaugural speech stirs buzz about future

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers remarks at his inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. Hogan is the first Republican governor to be re-elected in the state since the 1950s. Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's criticism of Washington's divisive politics during his inaugural speech has generated some buzz about whether he might seek national office, but the Republican says he's not making any plans to end his second term early.

Hogan was asked Thursday at a news conference on his budget proposal whether he wants to run for president. He says he plans to talk more about national politics, because he is the incoming chairman of the National Governors Association.

He says he was just sworn in Wednesday and he's going to focus on being governor for now.

Still, he didn't entirely rule anything out. Asked if he plans to complete his second term, Hogan said: "That's certainly the plan at this point, but, you know, you never know what might happen."