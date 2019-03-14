Maryland Senate OKs minimum wage hike to $15 by 2025

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The Senate voted 32-15 along party lines on Thursday for the bill. Democrats who control the General Assembly have made the measure a priority this session.

The House also has approved raising the minimum wage to $15, but the chambers have passed different versions of the legislation.

For example, the Senate bill gives businesses with fewer than 15 employees until 2028 to comply.

Maryland's minimum wage is currently $10.10.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has proposed a compromise of raising the minimum wage to $12.10 an hour by 2022.