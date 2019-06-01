Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won't test Trump in GOP primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland's Larry Hogan, the popular Republican governor in a liberal-leaning state, says he won't challenge President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2020.

Hogan, who was elected to his second term last fall, says in a Washington Post interview that "I'm not going to be a candidate for president in 2020."

Hogan had been seen as potentially the best hope of a small group of so-called Never Trump Republicans who wanted to run a prominent Republican against Trump.

Hogan told The Associated Press in February that while he had serious concerns about Trump's leadership, he had no interest in a "kamikaze mission."

He said in the newspaper interview that he wanted to honor his commitment to the people of Maryland and that he has "a lot of work to do, things we haven't completed." He also cited his role with the National Governors Association — he's in line to be the group's next chairman.

Trump already is facing a challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. And former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of Trump's rivals in 2016, has contemplated a primary challenge against Trump.

Kasich tweeted on Friday that he appreciates "all the encouragement" he has received to take on Trump: "Know that while the path looks tough, all of my options are on the table. Like all of you, I want our country to be united, forward looking and problem solving."