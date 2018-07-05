Markets Right Now: US stocks move higher in midday trading

Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2017, file photo, a logo for the New York Stock Exchange is displayed above the trading floor. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 5, 2018. FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2017, file photo, a logo for the New York Stock Exchange is displayed above the trading floor. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP Markets Right Now: US stocks move higher in midday trading 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are trading higher at midday on Wall Street as traders return from the Independence Day holiday.

Technology and health care companies contributed the most to the market's gains Thursday. Chipmaker Intel climbed 2.4 percent and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.3 percent.

The gains were broad. The only two sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index to decline were safe-play stocks, utilities and telecommunications companies.

TiVo slumped 4 percent after announcing the sudden departure of its CEO.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,726.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 130 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,306. The Nasdaq composite climbed 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,555.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 2.83 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, turning major U.S. indexes higher for the week.

Technology and health care companies were rising more than the rest of the market early Thursday as traders returned from the Independence Day holiday.

Chipmaker Micron Technology jumped 2.6 percent in early trading, and biotechnology company Biogen was up 1.3 percent.

Barnes & Noble rose 1.3 percent after the company fired its CEO late Tuesday.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,726.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 130 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,306. The Nasdaq composite climbed 53 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,555.