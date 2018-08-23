FILE - This March 4, 2013, file photo shows a sign for Wall Street on the side of a building near the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

FILE - This March 4, 2013, file photo shows a sign for Wall Street on the side of a building near the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP