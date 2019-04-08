Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as industrial and technology companies fall.

Boeing sank 3.8% in early trading Monday after the company said it would cut back production of its troubled 737 Max plane, which was involved in two deadly crashes in recent months.

Technology companies were also falling. Chipmaker Micron Technologies fell 1.9% in the first few minutes of trading.

The S&P 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,882. The index is coming off a seven-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 174 points, or 0.7%, to 26,247. The Nasdaq fell 36 points, or 0.4%, to 7,903.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.50%.