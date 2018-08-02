Markets Right Now: Tech stocks gain; Apple hits $1 trillion

Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 2, led by declines in technology and industrial companies as the U.S. ratcheted up trade tensions with China. less FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 2, led by declines in technology and industrial ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Markets Right Now: Tech stocks gain; Apple hits $1 trillion 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are clawing back from an early slide and are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street.

Technology stocks were higher Thursday as Apple became the first publicly traded company to be worth $1 trillion.

Apple jumped 2.4 percent. On Tuesday the company reported strong results and higher prices for iPhones.

Health care and consumer products makers were also higher.

Industrial companies fell as the White House threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating a trade war between the two economic powers. Boeing fell 1.4 percent.

The S&P 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,814.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,224. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, rose 39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,745.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies as the U.S. ratcheted up trade tensions with China.

Boeing fell 1.7 percent in early trading Thursday, while Broadcom is off 1.2 percent.

Safe-play stocks like utilities and real estate companies were among the few winners in early trading.

Late Wednesday the White House proposed raising planned taxes on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, escalating a trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies.

The S&P 500 fell 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,799.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 191 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,148. The Nasdaq composite gave up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,680.