Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher; Lyft makes debut

FILE- In this March 7, 2019, file photo specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Michael Urkonis work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 29. less FILE- In this March 7, 2019, file photo specialist Anthony Rinaldi, left, and trader Michael Urkonis work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher; Lyft makes debut 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on the last day of trading for the first quarter.

Friday's big event is the trading debut of Lyft, the first U.S. ride-hailing company to sell shares to the public. Lyft's initial public offering priced at $72.

The S&P 500 index is on track for its best quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2009. The S&P technology sector has led the gains with a jump of more than 18 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 14 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,829. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,836. The Nasdaq edged up 49 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,718.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.42 percent.