FILE- In this Sept. 6 2018, file photo trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended solidly higher, led by gains in technology and energy stocks.

Apple climbed 2.5 percent Tuesday, a day ahead of its latest iPhone update. Amazon also rose 2.5 percent.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

Wholesale gasoline prices rose sharply as traders anticipated shortages as Hurricane Florence approached the East Coast.

Home improvement companies also rose. Lowe's climbed 1.6 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,887.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 113 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,971. The Nasdaq composite added 48 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,972.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.98 percent.

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are higher as technology companies and retailers rebound from their recent losses.

Apple rose 2 percent Tuesday, a day ahead of its latest iPhone update. Among retailers, Amazon rose 1.7 percent.

Home improvement companies rose as Hurricane Florence headed for the East Coast, threatening heavy damage to homes there. Lowe's and Home Depot each climbed 1.2 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,891.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 143 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,995. The Nasdaq composite added 54 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,979.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.97 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors react to another increase in trade tensions between China and the U.S.

The World Trade Organization said Tuesday it will review China's request to put trade sanctions on the U.S. for failing to abide by WTO rules on anti-dumping measures.

Industrial and materials companies, which investors see as vulnerable in trade disputes, took some of the worst losses. Johnson Controls fell 2.6 percent and Freeport-McMoran lost 4.2 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,868.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 83 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,773. The Nasdaq shed 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,885.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.96 percent.