Margaret Gibson named poet laureate for state of Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has a new poet laureate.

The state Office of the Arts announced Wednesday that Margaret Gibson of Preston has been chosen to become the seventh poet to hold that position.

She succeeds Rennie McQuilkin, who stepped down last summer due to illness.

Gibson, a professor emerita at the University of Connecticut, has written 12 books of poetry, including "Not Hearing the Wood Thrush," a 2019 finalist for the Poets' Prize.

Her collection "The Vigil" was a finalist for the National Book Award in Poetry in 1993.

During her three-year term, Gibson will appear across the state at readings and conduct workshops as an advocate for poetry and the literary arts.