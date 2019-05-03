Many bills unresolved in final weeks of legislative session

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Many bills remain unresolved as the Vermont Legislature is in its final weeks of the session.

Mynbc.com reports that Republican Gov. Phil Scott signaled Thursday that he would be willing to talk with Democrats about a higher minimum wage but he is holding firm on a voluntary paid family leave system, in which workers could decide to join. Many Democratic leaders support a mandatory universal paid family leave plan.

Scott said he had not talked with Speaker Mitzi Johnson or Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe yet on how the end of the session will proceed.

Senate budget writers were still working on a spending plan on Thursday and a House committee was set to vote out a bill creating a regulated marijuana market in Vermont.