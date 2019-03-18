Many Democrats mum after colleague quits over accusations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Assembly Democrats in the Nevada Legislature have remained on the sidelines and overwhelmingly refused any comment on the resignation of a former lawmaker due to sexual harassment allegations.

The governor and Democratic leadership quickly condemned former Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, a Democrat. But almost no fellow Assembly Democrats in the Legislature have been willing to criticize Sprinkle or agree to comment on his departure.

Instead, when asked for comment by The Associated Press, 17 Democrats in the Assembly have either declined comment or referred comment to a caucus spokesman.

It's unknown what specific accusations prompted Sprinkle to resign.

The quiet response from the rank and file also mirrors Senate Democrats' reaction to the resignation of former Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson.