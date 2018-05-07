Manhattan lawyer starts GOP campaign for NY attorney general









ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Manhattan attorney specializing in Wall Street compliance and regulation has launched his campaign for New York state attorney general as a Republican and Conservative candidate.

Manny Alicandro (al-leh-KAN'-droh) officially announced his bid Monday during appearances on Wall Street and in Albany at the state Capitol, where two-term incumbent Democrat Eric Schneiderman has an office.

Alicandro says he's spent 27 years working in the financial services industry. He currently has his own practice.

The 49-year-old Brooklyn native said Schneiderman has been "totally invisible" on corruption in Albany. He criticized Schneiderman for filing numerous lawsuits against the Trump administration instead of focusing on cleaning up state government.

Schneiderman's campaign said the attorney general has prosecuted scores on corrupt public officials, while his lawsuits are protecting New Yorkers against "Washington's radical agenda."