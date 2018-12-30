https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Man-trips-over-rail-tracks-freight-train-severs-13498439.php
Man trips over rail tracks, freight train severs his foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a freight train struck a man and severed his foot after he tripped on some rail tracks.
The accident in Philadelphia occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the 50-year-old man was crossing the tracks when he lost his footing and fell. Around this time, a freight train that had been stopped nearby started up again and ran over his foot.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. His name has not been released.
No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.
