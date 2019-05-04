Man's body found after fire damages 2 multifamily homes

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in a Boston suburb say a man's body has been found after a fire that damaged two multifamily homes and displaced more than 30 people.

The fire in Chelsea began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday in one of the homes and spread to a neighboring home. Firefighters found the man's body later Friday night in an enclosed back porch.

The man's name hasn't been released. He is believed to have been in his 30s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents with housing and other needs.