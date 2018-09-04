Man on tracks struck, killed by train in northern New Jersey

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit says a man was struck and killed by a train in northern New Jersey.

The agency says a Main Line train hit the man around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday just west of the train station in Ramsey. But his name has not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear why he was on the tracks.

It didn't appear that any of the 10 passengers aboard the train were injured.

The train had departed from Hoboken earlier Tuesday and was bound for Suffern, New York. The accident caused rail service between Suffern and Waldwick to be suspended for about 90 minutes, and residual delays were reported after the service resumed.

NJ Transit police are investigating the accident.