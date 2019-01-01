https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Man-killed-while-walking-on-Interstate-5-13502051.php
Man killed while walking on Interstate 5
STANWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A Mount Vernon man was killed while walking in the center lane of northbound Interstate 5 on New Year's Eve.
The Everett Daily Herald reports that 30-year-old Alejandro Lopez-Gallardo was struck by a car shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.
The Washington State Patrol said the crash happened about 8 miles east of Stanwood.
The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was transported with injuries to Skagit Valley Hospital.
