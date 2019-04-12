https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Man-killed-in-Grand-Canyon-fall-was-from-Santa-13763209.php
Man killed in Grand Canyon fall was from Santa Rosa, Calif.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa, California.
Park officials said in a brief statement the man who fell over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum was identified as 67-year-old Michael Obritsch.
Park officials previously said the body was recovered from 400 feet (122 meters) below the rim.
