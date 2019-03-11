Man found dead in home burned by fire

BUCKLEY, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead after a fire burned a home in Buckley, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports firefighters were called to the 400 block of Rosewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found flames coming from the front of the home.

The fire was put out quickly, but firefighters discovered the body of a person inside.

There is no word yet how the man died or what started the fire, and the victim's identity has not been released.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/