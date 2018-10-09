Man finds winning lottery ticket while cleaning out wallet

REDDING, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man cleaning out his wallet says he found a winning Powerball ticket from May that was set to expire in less than a month.

Redding resident Charles Dudley had 23 days left to claim the prize when he found the winning ticket from the May 2 drawing. Dudley claimed the award on Oct. 3 after finding the ticket stuck between old receipts in his wallet.

The Connecticut Lottery says he bought the ticket while stopping for ice cream at a gas station in Wilton on May 2. Dudley told lottery officials he forgot about the ticket after buying it.

The gas station will get a $2,500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.